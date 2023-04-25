Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.25) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LON HOC opened at GBX 79.30 ($0.99) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 70.28. The company has a market cap of £407.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1,603.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 50.40 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 126.20 ($1.58).

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.