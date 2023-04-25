Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

