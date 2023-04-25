Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOMB. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

NYSE:HOMB opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.16. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,256,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,272,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,758 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,480,000 after purchasing an additional 400,014 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,900,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,469,000 after buying an additional 252,844 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at $5,634,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

Featured Stories

