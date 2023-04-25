HSBC’s (HSBA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 780 ($9.74) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.74) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.30) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.49) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 580 ($7.24) target price on HSBC in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 741 ($9.25).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 573.30 ($7.16) on Friday. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 434.70 ($5.43) and a one year high of GBX 653.80 ($8.17). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 584.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 541.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £114.49 billion, a PE ratio of 971.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,406.78%.

In other news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.91), for a total transaction of £334,901.31 ($418,260.66). Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

