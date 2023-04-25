Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 2,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 27,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Hummingbird Resources Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hummingbird Resources Plc engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of mineral resources. Its portfolio includes the Yanfolila Gold Mine, Kouroussa Gold, and Dugbe Gold projects. It operates through the following segments: Mali, Liberia, Guinea, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Matthew Charles Idiens, Stephen Alexander Betts, and Daniel Edward Betts in November 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.