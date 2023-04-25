Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 1,321 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,378.2% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064,396 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,480,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,701 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 265.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,391,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
Shares of JPM stock opened at $140.73 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.79 and its 200 day moving average is $132.84. The company has a market cap of $412.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.
