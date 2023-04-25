Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,706,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,210,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,745,000 after buying an additional 2,554,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,557 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618,731 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,638 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

