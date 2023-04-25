Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,664,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,033,193,000 after acquiring an additional 67,704 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,568,000 after acquiring an additional 54,386 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 357,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,097,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $209.31 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.36 and a 1-year high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.97.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

