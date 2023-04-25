Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 2,729,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,805,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Hycroft Mining Stock Down 5.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $76.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 12.66, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hycroft Mining

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,196,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,041,701.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,001,416 shares of company stock worth $1,139,724. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hycroft Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYMC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 201.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 39,823 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 239,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.