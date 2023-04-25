Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 2,729,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,805,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Hycroft Mining Stock Down 5.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $76.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 12.66, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55.
Insider Transactions at Hycroft Mining
In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,196,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,041,701.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,001,416 shares of company stock worth $1,139,724. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
About Hycroft Mining
Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.
