IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

IEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.27.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $218.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.37. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

