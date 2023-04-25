Incyte (INCY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Incyte to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Incyte to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Incyte stock opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.29. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INCY shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 1,458.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Incyte during the third quarter worth $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Incyte by 623.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth $201,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

