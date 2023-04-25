Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Trading 11.5% Higher

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) traded up 11.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. 635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

Industrias Peñoles Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50.

About Industrias Peñoles

Industrias Peñoles SAB de CV engages in the exploration, extraction, refining, and sale of non-ferrous metals. It operates through the following segments: Precious Metals, Base Metals, Metallurgical, and Others. The Precious Metals segment groups the mining unites where silver and gold concentrates and doré are extracted and processed.

