Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Trading 11.5% Higher

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) traded up 11.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. 635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.
Industrias Peñoles Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50.
About Industrias Peñoles
Industrias Peñoles SAB de CV engages in the exploration, extraction, refining, and sale of non-ferrous metals. It operates through the following segments: Precious Metals, Base Metals, Metallurgical, and Others. The Precious Metals segment groups the mining unites where silver and gold concentrates and doré are extracted and processed.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Industrias Peñoles (IPOAF)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Peñoles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Peñoles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.