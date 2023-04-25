Infinya (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) Stock Price Up 15%

Infinya Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAIPF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 15% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.24 and last traded at $101.24. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.00.

Infinya Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.24 and its 200-day moving average is $101.24.

About Infinya

Infinya Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of writing and printing paper, packaging cartons, and in the collection and processing of waste paper. It operates through the following segments: Recycling, Paper Rolls for Carton, Carton Packaging. The Recycling segment engages in the processing and recycling of waste paper, waste carton, and plastic.

