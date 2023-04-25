Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Trading Down 0.8%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.76. 321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Inpex Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70.

Inpex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.