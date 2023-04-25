Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) VP Fredrik Widman Sells 630 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fredrik Widman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

On Thursday, February 16th, Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $300.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.05, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.59 and a 200-day moving average of $249.02. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $304.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,356,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.40.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.