Investors Purchase High Volume of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:XLC)

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 18,460 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 284% compared to the typical volume of 4,809 put options.

Institutional Trading of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 189.6% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 148,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after buying an additional 96,940 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 41.3% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares in the last quarter.

Get Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

XLC stock opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.98. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $44.86 and a 52-week high of $63.09.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.