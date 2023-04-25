iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 10,014 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 60% compared to the average daily volume of 6,271 put options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 629,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,456,000 after acquiring an additional 40,139 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 39,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 52,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

ICLN opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

