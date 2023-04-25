Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 14,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 79,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
Iterum Therapeutics Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89.
Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.81. Research analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iterum Therapeutics
About Iterum Therapeutics
Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.