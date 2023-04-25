Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 14,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 79,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Iterum Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.81. Research analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iterum Therapeutics

About Iterum Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares during the period. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

