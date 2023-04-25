IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 23,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IWG from GBX 150 ($1.87) to GBX 190 ($2.37) in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of IWG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02.

IWG Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of workspace solutions through multiple brands. The firm offers office space, membership, meeting rooms, co-working, virtual office, and workplace recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, United Kingdom, and Other.

