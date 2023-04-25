Jackson Hill Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jackson Hill Advisors LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 12.0% of Jackson Hill Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 108,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,228,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 743,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,615,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.44.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA opened at $374.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $357.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

