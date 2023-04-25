James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) Insider Mark A. J. Cropper Purchases 8,000 Shares of Stock

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Rating) insider Mark A. J. Cropper bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.56) per share, for a total transaction of £48,400 ($60,447.11).

James Cropper Trading Up 11.0 %

Shares of CRPR stock opened at GBX 705 ($8.80) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 634.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 775.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,875.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.91.

About James Cropper

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and moulded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures nonwovens material used in zero solutions, aerospace and defense, fire protection, construction, and transportation.

