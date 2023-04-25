Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,881 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $89.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.21. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $99.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

