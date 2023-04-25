Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 6,399 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,683,000 after acquiring an additional 885,711 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after acquiring an additional 876,725 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,293,000 after acquiring an additional 642,310 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 912,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,718,000 after acquiring an additional 483,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 323.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 525,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,690,000 after acquiring an additional 401,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $124.05 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.94 and a 1-year high of $195.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.24 and its 200 day moving average is $143.65. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The business had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.63%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,710,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,306,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

