Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 7,180 Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.53% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 82.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57,501 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $689,000.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.35. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $60.75.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

