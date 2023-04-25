Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 784 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,542,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,918,000 after purchasing an additional 57,469 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hubbell by 69.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,870,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,086,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hubbell by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,061,000 after purchasing an additional 59,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hubbell by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

Hubbell Stock Performance

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB opened at $232.39 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $263.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

