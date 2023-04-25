Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 7.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 2.2% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in National Grid by 51.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 1.7% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.74) to GBX 1,070 ($13.36) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.36) to GBX 1,275 ($15.92) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,173.75.

NYSE NGG opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $77.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

