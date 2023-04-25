Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 16,440 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 31.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 17.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

