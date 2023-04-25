Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,977 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of H&R Block worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 56.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 33.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HRB opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.26. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.66.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The business had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

