Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

