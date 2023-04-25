Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:WTW opened at $240.26 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WTW shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.77.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

See Also

