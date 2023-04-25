Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.59% of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 76.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 61,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 26,421 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 42,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,973,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,027,000 after buying an additional 289,054 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 27,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $450,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.14. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.