Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 10,030.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,064 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,807,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Old Republic International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,571 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Old Republic International by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,974,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,287 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,741,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,782,000 after acquiring an additional 926,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

ORI opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $26.72.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

