Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at $89,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

DSI stock opened at $77.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $82.06.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

