Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQH. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,491,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,917,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,222,000 after buying an additional 766,449 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Stock Up 0.3 %

EQH stock opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.13. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Robin M. Raju acquired 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.