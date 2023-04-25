Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,795 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.21% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOO. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3,810.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $86.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.88 and its 200 day moving average is $87.97. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $101.67.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

