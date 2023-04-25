Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 5,657 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $49.80.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.