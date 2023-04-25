Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 7,121 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 104,498 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after purchasing an additional 120,184 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 736,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,382,000 after purchasing an additional 82,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson purchased 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $794,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,776.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 64,797 shares of company stock worth $2,259,558 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

