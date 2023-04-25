Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 460.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Western Union by 89.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 7,000.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 49.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Price Performance

WU stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on WU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

