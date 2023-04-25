Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,436 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after acquiring an additional 313,115 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,871,000 after purchasing an additional 289,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,708,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $824,668,000 after purchasing an additional 159,083 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,151,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 950,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 69,042 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:AFG opened at $120.39 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.85 and a twelve month high of $150.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.35. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFG. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.25.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

