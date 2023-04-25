Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 22,477 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,477 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $363.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $323.66 and its 200 day moving average is $256.75. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $378.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $901.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 9.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In related news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Stories

