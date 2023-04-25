Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,683 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the period.

Shares of IOO opened at $71.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.29. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.45 and a twelve month high of $72.64.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

