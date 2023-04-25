Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 32 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MELI opened at $1,273.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,217.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,042.15. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,337.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 133.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,419.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Stories

