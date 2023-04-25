Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 54,804 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,112 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 54,804 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

NYSE:CLF opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.22. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $28.59.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

