Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 573 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $151.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.20. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $159.28.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 53.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

