Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 703 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 64,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $74.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

