Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 7,937 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,937 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 39,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $54.62.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

