Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 7,968 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,968 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,795,000 after buying an additional 644,271 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,625,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,837,000 after buying an additional 209,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,294,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $202.43 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.47.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. StockNews.com raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.43.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

See Also

