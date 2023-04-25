Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,568 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7,688.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter.

IYF opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.04. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $82.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.69.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

