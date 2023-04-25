Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s 8th Largest Position

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 97,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,192,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,803,000 after purchasing an additional 29,465 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17,222.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,223,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,658 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 158,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $426.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 94.56%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

