Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 107,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $426.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.99. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

